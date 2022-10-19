...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 and light winds will result in
frost formation.
* WHERE...Much of eastern North Carolina away from the beaches.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Willie Langley, Jr., was born on March 21,1941, in Greenville, North Carolina, to the late Willie Langley, Sr. and Hattie Moye Langley. He is a 1960 graduate of H.B. Sugg High School in Farmville. After graduation, Willie moved north to Norwalk, Connecticut, but never forgot his family and friends back home and would visit often. Willie retired from Northeast Utilities after nearly 47 years of service. There, he had the distinction of being the company’s first African American lineman in addition to many commendations he received over the years. He was also responsible for bringing an additional six Farmville-area natives to the company. He credited his upbringing in North Carolina for giving him a strong work ethic. Willie was a leader in his community. He was a member and trustee at Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ for over four decades, a basketball coach for 14 years and a mentor and friend to people from all walks of life. Willie was also honored by the H.B. Sugg Charitable Organization in 2018 as the recipient of a “Farmville’s First” alumni award. Willie will be remembered by many for his big smile and his kindness. He received his earthly rest on September 19, 2022. He is predeceased by his parents, his sisters, Velma Symister and Yvonne Gay and his brothers, Douglas, James Marvin and Ashley Langley. He is survived by his brothers Curtis (Betty) and Donnie Langley; his former wife, Alice Faye (Newton) Langley; his sons, Rodney and Gerald Langley; his daughter, Renee Langley-Davidson (Michael); three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Services were handled by Graves-Medley Funeral Home with interment at Riverside Cemetery in Norwalk, Connecticut.