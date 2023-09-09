Mr. Willie "Mac" Manning, 88, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 6, 2023. A graveside service will be conducted Sunday at 2 PM in Greenwood Cemetery, officiated by his pastor, Rev. Gordon Braxton. Mr. Manning, son of the late Jenness and Lera Allen Manning, was a lifelong resident of Pitt County, residing most of his life in the Eastern Pines community. He was a member of Falkland Church of God and loved his church dearly. He also loved to sing, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Mr. Manning was preceded in death by his wife, Inez Manning. He is survived by his three daughters, Barbara Corey and husband Howard of Greenville, Sandy Benton and husband Steve of Cape Coral, FL and Lori Flickinger and husband Jim of Fredericksburg, VA; a son, Jim Powers and wife Lovie of Greenville; ten grandchildren, Jennifer Bell and husband Jeff of Greenville, Beth Cooper and husband Drew of Greenville, Jason Miles and wife Jessie of Westfield, IN, Brandy White and husband Ben of Fishers, IN, Josh Flickinger and wife Amber of Lubbock, TX, Xander Flickinger, Jayda Flickinger and Caitlyn Flickinger all of Fredericksburg, VA, and Madison and Macy Powers both of Greenville; eight-great grandchildren, Emma and Mollie-Grey Bell, Wesley and Kensleigh Cooper, Maddie and Ella Miles and Brody and Bella White; and sisters, Delores White and Kathleen Brinson of Greenville. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his caregivers, Nancy Sutton and Gloria Weatherington for their loving care. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Falkland Church of God, 5923 S. Main St., Falkland, NC 27827. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com