Mrs. Willie Mae Moye Lupton, 95, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022. The funeral service will be held Monday at 3:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Dr. Jeff Manning. The family will receive friends prior to the service Monday from 2:00 PM until 3:15 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM in Crestview Memorial Cemetery in Roanoke Rapids, NC. Mrs. Lupton, a native of Pitt County, was a daughter of the late William Henry and Bettie Mae Coggins Moye. She lived her early life in Pitt County and was a 1943 graduate of Penderlea High School in Pender County. She also attended Kings Business College in Raleigh. Mrs. Lupton lived in Roanoke Rapids for 36 years, where she was employed as a librarian with Roanoke Rapids Graded Schools. She had made her home in Greenville near her daughter since 1999. In Greenville, she was a member of Unity Free Will Baptist Church. Through the years Mrs. Lupton sang in and directed multiple church choirs, including the Senior Choir at Unity. She led many Bible Studies also, completing her last study in November 2022. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lupton was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Williams Lupton, son, Joseph W. Lupton, Jr., and sister, Kathryn M. Woolum. She is survived by son, William B. Lupton and wife Sandy, of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Bettie L. Jungers and husband, Mark, of Greenville; grandchildren, Brittany Elizabeth Jungers and Joshua Mark Jungers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Church, 4301 S Charles Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.