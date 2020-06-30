Willie Tripp, Jr.

Willie "Billy" Hubert Tripp, Jr.
WILSON - Willie "Billy" Hubert Tripp, Jr., 79 of Wilson and Greenville passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.
His funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Joyner's Funeral Home, Wilson. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Greenville. The Rev. Michael Crocker and Rev. Steve Strickland will officiate. The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon from 1 - 1:45 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson and other times at the home, 4401 Rockport Drive, Wilson.
"Billy" was a retired deputy from Pitt County Sheriff's Department. He was an avid photographer, a Mason and a member of TPA, Travelers Protection Association. Billy was the president of the Optimist Club of Pitt county for several years and a member of EAA of Wilson.
"Billy" is survived by his wife, Nan Stott Tripp of the home; daughter, Katherine Tripp; son, David Tripp; grandson, Maddox Tripp; step-daughter, Connie Hinnant Blackwell; step-son, Lloyd Hinnant and wife, Rhonda; step-granddaughter, Margo Hinnant; step-grandsons, Jordan Blackwell, Neil Blackwell and Grayson Hinnant; his brother, Dennis Tripp and wife, Olivia; several nieces and nephews and his brother -in-law, Bob Benton who was married to "Billy's" sister, Carolyn, who sadly passed away late Saturday afternoon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Hubert Tripp, Sr., and Blanche Fleming Tripp.
Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.