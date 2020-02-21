Willie "Herbert" Whitfield
WILLIAMSTON - Mr. Willie "Herbert" Whitfield, age 93, passed on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Lenior Memorial Hospital in Kinston, North Carolina. He was the first African American contractor to obtain an unlimited electrical license in the State of North Carolina.
He was a Deacon at St. Paul Church of Christ in Williamston, NC. Mr. Whitfield is survived by two daughters, Edwina Coley of Virginia Beach and Frances Whitfield of Durham, NC; two sons, Mack Whitfield of Everetts, NC, Walter Whitfield of Williamston, NC.
Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday February 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Cedar Hill Baptist Church in Williamston, NC. A viewing will be held at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.