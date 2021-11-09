Willie Williams

Willie Ray Williams
GREENVILLE - Willie Ray Williams, 73, died Saturday, November 6, 2021 at his home. The funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 3 PM at Black Jack Pentecostal Free Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Ben Taylor. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Thursday from 1:30 to 2:45 PM at the church.
Willie, son of the late Willie L. and Lillie Nichols Williams, was a native and lifelong resident of Pitt County. He was employed as an electronic technician at Radio Shack in Washington for 30 plus years.
He was a member of the Black Jack Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, where he faithfully operated sound equipment for all services. He was an avid bowler for more than 40 years and was inducted into The Bowlers Hall of Fame in Durham, NC in September 1998. He also served as a coach for Junior Bowlers for a number of years.
In addition to his parents Willie was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Stokes Williams, daughter, Heather Ray Hall, grandson, Thomas Shane Johnson, and a daughter-in-law, Susan Williams, and two sisters, Joyce and Kathy.
He is survived by: daughters, Kimberley Dixon and husband, Tony, of the home, Angela Manning and husband, James, Jr., of Grimesland, and Lisa Johnson and husband, Tom, of Greenville; step-sons, Stephen Williams and wife, Sherry, of Richardson, TX and David Williams of Greenville; 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Jeannette Manning and Tonya Poorman for the wonderful care they gave to their father in his time of need.
