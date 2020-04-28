Willis Harris, Jr.

Willis Paul Harris, Jr.
ROBERSONVILLE - Willis Paul Harris, Jr., 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Fountains of the Albemarle in Tarboro, NC. He was born on July 15, 1931 to the late Willis Paul Harris, Sr. and Annie Mae Davis Harris, in Robersonville, NC. Following graduation from Robersonville High School in 1949, he attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for 2 years, then enlisted in the U. S. Coast Guard during the Korean Conflict. He then graduated from North Carolina State University in 1956 with a degree in Agricultural Education. He taught Agriculture at North Edgecombe High School for a short time, then decided to begin a lifetime career in farming. On October 24, 1959, he married Barbara Taylor Harris of Robersonville, who preceded him in death in October 2009.
His greatest joy and blessings were his family. He is survived by his two sons, Willis Paul Harris III and Davis Taylor Harris of Robersonville; daughter, Sara Anne Harris Martin and her husband Freddie of Greenville; and grandchildren Jordan Harris, Jesse Martin, Elizabeth Martin, and Rachel Harris. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Sharon Harris of Robersonville, Sonja Griffin of Washington, Diane Boone of Shallotte, and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Paul was preceded in death by a brother, William Robert Harris; sister, Nancy Anne Harris; brother-in-law, Tommy Taylor; and sisters-in-law Ruth Muriel Parker and Betty Lou Young.
He was a long-standing member of First Christian Church in Robersonville, serving as a deacon and board member. He was also active in numerous organizations within the community. As a founding member of Robersonville Country Club, Paul enjoyed many rounds of golf over the years with friends and family.
The family would like to thank his caregiver during the last few months, Patricia Rhodes.
A private graveside service will be held at Martin Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, officiated by Dr. David Brown. A celebration of life will be held at First Christian Church once COVID-19 restrictions are removed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Christian Church, P.O. Box 755, Robersonville, NC 27871.
Arrangements by Biggs Funeral Home.