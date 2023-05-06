Willis Johnston Stancill, 84, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023. A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday May 10th at 3:30 PM at Mount Pleasant Christian Church. Visitation will be Tuesday May 9th from 5-7 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home on 5th Street. Willis was born and raised in Greenville, graduating from Greenville High School in 1957. He went on to earn Bachelor's and Master's degrees from East Carolina University. Willis taught science and math in Arlington, VA and Greenville. He was also a surveyor, farmer, realtor and operated a restaurant equipment business. He was a member of Mount Pleasant Christian Church, where he met his former wife, Dorothy Harris. Willis loved spending time with his family playing cards, chess, and doing puzzles. He also enjoyed studying history and working outside in the yard. He had a generous nature and was loved by everybody who knew him. Willis was preceded in death by his parents, Claxton Godfrey Stancill, Sr. and Minnie J. Stancill; son, Michael Willis Stancill; brother, Claxton Godfrey Stancill, Jr.; and former wife, Dorothy Louise Harris. He is survived by his son, Dr. Robert Johnston Stancill of Raleigh, and partner, Claire Pertalion, of Montauk, NY; daughter, Willa Stancill Paton-Smith and husband, Jon, of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Blaine Stancill and wife, Lisa, of New Hill, Chase Stancill of Snead's Ferry, Mark Stancill of Beaufort, Samantha Stancill of San Diego, CA; Katherine Paton-Smith and Julia Paton-Smith, both of Atlanta, GA; great-grandsons, Theo Godfrey Stancill and Beau Stancill, both of New Hill; sister, Emily Pascasio and husband, Lee, of Greenville; nephew, Harold "Skip" Pascasio and his daughters, Cloe and Kaley; nieces, Alicia San Gil and husband, Inigo, and their children, Sahani and Sidney, and Wanda Williams and her daughters, Ginger Hatcher and Brittany Dail. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Pleasant Christian Church, 1726 Staton House Road, Greenville, NC 27834. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com