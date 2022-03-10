Wilma Tripp

AYDEN - Mrs. Wilma Heath Davis Tripp, age 91, passed away late Monday evening, March 7, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. A native of Greene County, she was born October 20, 1930, the daughter of William Willie Heath and Smithie Grant Heath.
Mrs. Tripp had worked at the former Pitt County Memorial Hospital for many years prior to joining the staff of what was Burroughs Wellcome where she remained until her retirement. She was a member of the Grifton Pentecostal Holiness Church.
A lady of strong resolve and independence, Mrs. Tripp lived in her own home until January of this year when a fall necessitated a need for assistance and care.
In addition to her parents and eleven siblings, she was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her daughters, Gerald Davis who died in 1982; her second husband, James Tripp who died in 2004; her eldest daughter, Jennifer Davis Heath; and a grandson, Wesley Taylor.
She is survived by her daughters, Jeanette Davis Taylor and husband Frank, and Tammy Davis Matis and husband Mark; grandsons, Jonathan Heath, Daron Taylor and wife Crystal, and Davis Martin; great-grandchildren, Charlystn Heath and Beau Taylor; a sister, Christine Gainey; and brother, Willie Earl Heath.
Funeral services will be held graveside 2 PM Sunday, March 13th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Pastor Sherwood Page officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either the Pitt County Council on Aging, Meals on Wheels, 4551 County Home Road, Greenville, NC 27858 or Julia's Well, 105 W. Depot Street, Winterville, NC 28590.