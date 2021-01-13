Wilmer Warren

Wilmer Aligood Warren
GREENVILLE - Wilmer Aligood Warren, 72, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at his home.
The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 11 AM at the Greenville Church of God, officiated by the Reverends Phillip Lyon and Daylon Mooneyham. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Wilmer, son of the late Leroy and Lillian Harris Warren, was born in Newport News, VA and lived most of his life in Pactolus. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the 2nd Infantry Division (Second to None) of the United States Army in Korea. For a number of years Wilmer worked with his father as a painter and later worked at NACCO for 25 years. He retired from NACCO in 2014, and since then was employed part-time with Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Wilmer loved God, his family, his country, and the American Flag. He also loved car shows and air shows. He was an active member of the Greenville Church of God where he faithfully served on the Men's Council, visited the sick and shut-ins, and routinely helped serve at the Crossroads Community Center. He was also a member and Chaplain of Charles Gray Morgan Post # 7032 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Wilmer is survived by his wife of 42 years Kim Burton Warren; daughters, Susan W. Graham and husband, Kevin, of Cornelius and Heather W. Davenport and husband, Chris, of Greenville; grandchildren, Hannah Graham, Josh Graham, Audrie Graham, Savannah Davenport, Hailey Davenport; great grandsons, Roman and Lawsen (soon to arrive), sister, Sandra W. Gray and husband, Jimmy, of Greenville, brothers, Randy Warren and wife, Pat, of Pactolus, Barry Warren and wife, Mary, of Winterville, and Marty Warren and wife, Jane, of Vanceboro. Special thanks to Robert Cox for being his best friend and "riding Buddy."
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.