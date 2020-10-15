Wilton Langley
GREENVILLE - Mr. Wilton Langley, 94, died Sunday, October 11, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Sycamore Chapel Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral service for Mr. Willie Langley will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.