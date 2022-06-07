Mr. Winton Lee Hill, 90, passed away at home surrounded by his three children on Sunday, June 5, 2022. A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 2 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will see friends immediately following the service at the cemetery. Mr. Hill, a native of Pitt County, was a son of the late Alex Bryan and Callie Johnson Hill and lived his early life in the Winterville community. After graduation, he joined Navy Basic Training in California before attending medic training school in Maryland. Orders from the Navy eventually located Mr. Hill in Portsmouth, Virginia. While in Portsmouth, he met his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Lucille Hill. After his discharge, they made their home in Greenville, where he was employed with North Carolina Equipment Company for 44 years, prior to retirement. Mr. Hill was a member of Hooker Memorial Christian Church for many years. He enjoyed ballroom dancing, traveling, fishing, playing cards, and also trips to their second home at the beach. Most especially, he loved spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hill was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Lucille Hill in 2018. He is survived by his sons, Lee Hill and fiancé Kate Kastelic of Lighthouse, FL and Howard Hill and wife, Lou Ormond Hill, of Greenville; daughter, Carolyn Hill of Greenville; grandchildren, Melissa Hill Piercey and husband, Michael, Jessica Hill and husband, Matt Wachter, Alex Hill Hall and husband, Derek, Patricia Hill, Holly Hill Salgado and husband, Renato, Bryan Hill and wife, Jacqueline, Brandy Boyd Burnette and husband, George, Caroline Boyd Potter and husband, Mark; 12 great grandchildren; and a sister, Blanche Inez Wilson of Greenville. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com