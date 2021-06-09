Mrs.Woffie L. Collins Gaston was born on December 11, 1933, in Birmingham, AL. She departed this life Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Vidant Medical inpatient Hospice. Ms.Woffie was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a dear friend. During Ms. Woffie's life, she lived in Clevland, Ohio, Paterson, New Jersey, and her current residence Greenville, North Carolina. Ms. Woffie devoted her life to working at the Board Of Education in Paterson, NJ. She also retired from supermarket chain, Pathmark. Ms. Woffie is preceded in death by two sons, Tyrone Collins and Curtis Gaston. She leaves to cherish Michael Gaston of Greenville, NC, Dwight Gaston of Clifton, NJ, Charles Gaston of Greenville, NC, Gregory Gaston of Carrboro, NC, and Allen Ellison of Greenville, NC. She also leaves to cherish a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.