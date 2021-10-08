Funeral Service for Wyella “Fliss” Moore ,age 79 will be held Friday, October 8, 2021 2PM at B.G. Barrett Funeral Home Chapel Greenville, NC. Family Visitation one hour prior to service. BG Barrett Funeral Home Greenville, NC
