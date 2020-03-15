Wynn Britt

Wynn Prescott Britt
RALEIGH - Wynn Prescott Britt, a CAD designer, musician, and life-long resident of Raleigh NC, died unexpectedly at home on February 9, 2020 at the age of 51.
Wynn was born in Rocky Mount, NC on April 29, 1968 to Jerry and Elaine W Britt.
Wynn is survived by his parents; his wife, Robin Britt; his children, Tucker and Avery Britt; his brother Wade Britt (Vicki Britt) and his three nieces, Amelia, Claire, and Kate Britt. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Lloyd and Lucie Worthington and Wade and Genevieve Britt.
Mr. Britt was interred at the Worthington Family Cemetery on Friday, February 14, 2020.