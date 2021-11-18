Yolanda and George Kragel
GREENVILLE - Yolanda Chiaramonte Kragel passed away at home on November 10, 2021 at age 96. Yolanda had lost the love of her life, George Robert Kragel earlier this year on March 3. George and Yolanda, had been married for 71 years and were loving parents to their two children, Lisa Kragel Dishinger of Ballwin, Missouri, and Peter Kragel of Greenville, North Carolina. She was also predeceased by George's brother Ronald (Ronnie), and her brothers Attilio Chiaramonte, Michael Chiaramonte, and Francis Chiaramonte and her sister Evangeline Chiaramonte Clark and survived by their 2 children, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Her husband was born on January 21, 1926 to George and Edna Rohrecker Kragel in New York City. He grew up in the Bronx with his younger brother Ronald (Ronnie), playing stickball in the streets, swimming in Westchester Creek, and roasting "mickey" potatoes. He graduated from James Monroe High School and attended Colgate University for one year before enlisting in the Army. In July 1944 at the age of 18, he completed the course for surgical technicians at Lawson General Hospital, Atlanta, Georgia, and served in the European Theater of Operations through May of 1946. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Corporal and was awarded the European-African-Eastern Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and World War II Victory Medal. He returned to Colgate University, submitting his master's thesis on "The German Influence upon the American Military Vocabulary", earning a master's degree in 1950.
Yolanda was born on January 3, 1925 to Francesco and Teresa Vecchio Chiaramonte in New York, New York. She grew up on Shelter Island, New York. She graduated from Shelter Island High School and worked for the North Ferry Company on Shelter Island.
Yolanda's brother, Frank, introduced her to her future husband, George, while George and Frank were students at Colgate University. George and Yolanda later married at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church in Shelter Island New York on September 16, 1950. George worked as a technical writer at Lycoming in Bridgeport Connecticut and then for American Machine and Foundry in Bridgeport and York Pennsylvania. He was employed by Harley Davison in York Pennsylvania and BMY in Spring Grove Pennsylvania prior to his retirement in 1988. Most recently they lived in Greenville North Carolina.
George and Yolanda embraced retirement with gusto, traveling and cruising to the Caribbean, Alaska, Hawaii, Iceland, England, South America, China, Russia, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, the Arctic Circle, Italy, and Mackinac Island, and spending time with their 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. George also enjoyed doing the New York Times Crossword Puzzle (in ink) and bird watching. Yolanda will be interred with her husband George on November 20, 2021 at Our Lady of the Isle Parish Cemetery in Shelter Island New York. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make donations in memory of George and Yolanda to the Pitt Community College Foundation Scholarship Fund, P.O. Drawer 7007, Greenville, NC 27858 or online at pittccfoundation.com.