Yvonne Martin

Yvonne Etter Martin
WILLIAMSTON - Yvonne Etter Martin, 87, of Williamston, NC joined her Heavenly Father on September 13, 2020 after a life of love, service and devotion to her Heavenly Father, her family and so many others who had the privilege of knowing her.
Born on June 1, 1933 in Chicago Illinois, the youngest child of the late Arthur Etter Sr and Marie Mosnier, who had emigrated from France and Alsace-Lorraine at the turn of the century. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Authur Etter Jr.
She was raised in Nashville TN, a graduate of East High School class of 1951, going on to receive her undergraduate teaching degree from George Peabody College in 1955. She then moved to Houston Texas to begin her teaching career. She obtained her Masters in Christian Education in 1959 from the Presbyterian School of Christian Education in Richmond VA.
She was a lifelong teacher and writer in formal education, home, and church settings contributing intelligent, sound, thoughtful, witty and warm elements in all her interactions with the many people she encountered. She also enjoyed contributing to women's ministry leadership and teaching as well as the NC Guardian ad Litum Program.
Survived by her husband, Walter Travis Martin Jr in 1959 they were married for 61 years. Also survived by her three daughters, Cyndie (Randy) Hill, Mimi (Bryan) Jardine and Laura (Ronny) Kirkman; four granddaughters, Heidi M Hill, Holly Y Hill, Maci M Kirkman and Elena Jardine; two grandsons, M Levi Kirkman and Cristian P Jardine and many nieces and nephews from North Carolina, California and Georgia.
A loving and dedicated mother to her own daughters and so many others who also called her "Momma Martin", she was a dignified, strong and true Proverbs 31 woman.
Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston, immediately followed by a graveside service at Martin Memorial Gardens in Everetts.
