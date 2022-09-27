Mr. Zack Payne 'Van' VanDyke III, 77, unexpectedly passed away at his home September 22, 2022. A graveside service will be held Thursday at 11:00 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park with Lee Mills officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. A lifelong resident of Pitt County, Van was born October 31, 1944 to the late Zack and Frances Whichard VanDyke. He grew up in the Stokes community and graduated from Stokes-Pactolus High School in 1962. He proudly served in the Army National Guard for eight years. After a career with the U.S. Postal Service, he retired in 1992 with 28 years of service. Van enjoyed being a part of his community. Following his retirement he kept busy with part-time work, including several years with the Pitt County Board of Elections. Van loved spending time with family and friends, NASCAR, sports, and, when his health still allowed, target shooting and spending days in the sun by an ocean or pool. He was an avid reader and was often found beginning and ending the day with a book in his hand. Van had many hobbies but was happiest spending time with his beloved wife Linda. In recent years, they were rarely found without their cherished dog, Chewey, who brought joy to their days and much comfort when Linda preceded him in death earlier this year. He is survived by his children, Robert VanDyke of Beaufort, Lynn Elvington (Gil) of Carolina Shores, Amy Wells (Mike) of Hampstead and Douglas Mills of Ayden; grandchildren, Lindsay Wells (Liz) of Raleigh, Paul Wells (Jamie) of Hampstead and Ashley Berardo (Jason) of Calabash; six great-grandchildren; sister, Kathi Welborn of Salisbury; sisters-in-law, Hazel Reel of Greenville, Merlene Manning of Greenville; brothers-in-law Bruce Adams of Ayden, Mike Adams (Phyllis) of Belvoir and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com