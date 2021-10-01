ELM CITY — Clyde Bentley Woodfield, 79, died on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Lacy Beatrice Jones Hunter, 90, died on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at East End Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation Friday 5-7 p.m. at Hunter-Odom Funeral Service.
PASSAIC, N.J. — Clementine Bryant Battle, 78, died on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Celebration of life Saturday at 1 p.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield. Visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home.