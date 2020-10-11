WALDORF, Md. — Tonya Miller Bethea, 47, died on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Graveside service Tuesday at 2 p.m., at Eastern Carolina Veterans Cemetery, Goldsboro. Visitation 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at S. Jones Funerals, Enfield.
PINETOPS — Tracy Lynn “Fat Boy” Andrews, 58, died on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Memorial service Sunday at 2 p.m., at Edgecombe Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation following service. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.
TARBORO — Lillie Randolph Hanson, 92, died on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Kingdom Empowerment Worship Center. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary.
TARBORO — Frank Staton, 65, died on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Funeral Sunday at noon, at Hemby-Willoughby Chapel. Viewing 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.