ROCKY MOUNT — Bernetta Knight Clark, 91, died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Free Union MB Church. Viewing Friday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it is mandatory that you wear a mask.
OAK CITY — Stanford Wishop, 54, died on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory that you wear a mask.
TARBORO — Maude Hellen Basemore, 68, died on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory that you wear a mask.
TARBORO — Arzate-Andrade Nicanor, 60, died on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Funeral Friday at 1 p.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Viewing Thursday 5-7 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.
ROCKY MOUNT — Doreatha Maxine Clyburn, 98, died on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Funeral Friday at noon, at North End Missionary Baptist. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Hunter-Odom Funeral Service.