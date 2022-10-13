ROCKY MOUNT — Bernetta Knight Clark, 91, died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Free Union MB Church. Viewing Friday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it is mandatory that you wear a mask.

OAK CITY — Stanford Wishop, 54, died on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory that you wear a mask.