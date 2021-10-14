No Bless Your Heart to people who cut perfectly healthy magnolias or pines. And, they don’t grind the stump. Your house doesn’t look better because a tree has been replaced by a stump in the front yard.
Thank you Winterville police for busting up some of those illegal video game poker machines that nearly every single gas station “hides” in the back corner. Please keep it up and get Dance to do the same.
BYH to Lt. Gov. Robinson, please don’t resign or succumb to liberal cancel culture, but please do run for governor!
BYH. Why do people think that others want to hear you talk on your speaker phone in public places? We DON’T!
With so many car and truck drivers simply ignoring speed limit signs and LEAs no longer enforcing them, why don’t we just remove these unnecessary signs? Bless our hearts for treating the roads like the wild, wild west’s autobahn.
Bless Our Hearts for dethroning our former heroes. Columbus may have sailed the ocean blue in 1492, but he never discovered America as children are now taught. There were millions of people and cities already here.
BYH to the BYH section and its editors for keeping the finger on the pulse of the community and allowing us to air our gripes and gratitudes. Blessings to everybody!
Want to end global warming. Raise the price of gasoline to $25 per gallon. That will keep people off the road for all these frivolous trips. Have groceries delivered once per week. Close down all these drive-through restaurants and force people to cook at home. Why go out for food? Ration the mileage that a person can travel in an automobile! We can do this if we try.
Bless your heart Joe. I guess you have screwed up the Postal Service too. I always got my mail around 2 p.m. every day. Now who knows when it will arrive. Sometimes not at all.
Bless the U.S. Postal Service. I might get my mail at noon or 4 p.m. or not at all. C’mon man. Get with it.
Is anyone else outraged that Trump’s postmaster general remains in office, ruining our U.S. Postal Service? He needs to be replaced ASAP.
Bless the hearts of the young drivers playing frogger on our streets.
Bless your heart to the football team in the county that can’t operate a game correctly. If you want to promote yourself as a up-and-coming program, how about find a press box that can do a down and distance, find a competent clock operator and a PA announcer who isn’t a member of the cheerleading team.
BYH to all politicians. I suggest we build a very large space craft, load all politicians of both parties and send them to Uranus so that they can reunite with their heads.