Historical walk
Pitt County Historical Society is sponsoring a Greenville Historical Walking tour with Roger Kammerer at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. No registration is required. Participants should meet at the Laughinghouse Clock at Five Points, the corner of Fifth and Evans Street. The two-hour tour of the downtown area highlights Greenville’s people, buildings and historical events. Walking shoes are recommended.
Church yard sale
Elm Grove Church will host a big item outdoor yard sale 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at 5403 Weyerehaeuser Road, Ayden. Items for sale will include tables, chairs, best dressers and more.
Pumpkin decorating contest
The Leroy James Farmers Market is taking orders for free pumpkins to be decorated in its annual Great Pumpkin Decorating Contest, with winners of Simply Natural Creamery gift cards announced Oct. 30. Order pumpkins through Oct. 21 by emailing larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Supplies are limited. Pick up pumpkins between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 22-24. E-mail photos of decorated pumpkins by Oct. 28. Entries will be judged according to originality, use of inexpensive materials, suitability of the title and quality of the work in light of the participant’s age. First place win a $20 card, second-place a $10 card and third place $5.
CROP Walk
The Bobby Hodge Jr. CROP Hunger Walk will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Farmville. The walk begins and ends at Town Common Gazebo. Visit www.crophungerwalk.org/farmvillenc or www.fccfarmville.org for more information.
Catfish tournament
Riverpark North, 1000 Mumford Road, is hosting a catfish fishing tournament throughout October. It is open to all competitors with a state fishing license and Riverpark North permits (permits not required for children 15 younger). Prizes go to the top two heaviest single catfishes in each category. All participants will be entered into a raffle as well. The event features 18 local business sponsors. Call 329-4560 for more information.
Student outreach
Greenville is offering Student Outreach and Recreation programs 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 18. The SOAR programs offer academic support, recreation activities, arts and crafts and outdoor activities at two sites, Eppes Recreation Center and H. Boyd Lee Park. The programs are for students ages 5-12. The cost is $30 per week. Call 329-4567 or register at greenvillenc.gov.
Trivia Dash
Greenville Recreation and Parks is holding a drive-in Trivia Dash competition from 6:30-8 p.m. on Sunday. Contestants will compete from their vehicles in a multiple-category trivia contests. Register at greenvillenc.gov for limited spots. Call 329-4567 for more information.
Swim lessons
The Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center is holding signups for swim lessons for all ages at its indoor pool in north Greenville on Staton Road. Nine age groups and categories are available and fees range from $30 to $80. Class details and schedules are available at greenvillenc.gov, or call 329-4101.
Virtual arts festival
The annual Youth Arts Festival, scheduled for Oct. 24, has been canceled due to COVID-19. During the week of Oct. 19, virtual presentations of artists and demonstrations will be shared on the social media pages of Youth Arts Festival partners, including Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge and Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts. Visit facebook.com/PittCountyArtsCouncil or facebook.com/jayceeparkarts.
Revival
King’s Crossroads OFWB Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, will hold a revival 7 nightly Oct. 18-23. The guest evangelist will be Rev. Dan Patrick with special music. Call 252-714-2440.