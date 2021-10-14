TARBORO — Alice Lee Bullock Taylor, 93, died on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Viewing Sunday, from 3–5 p.m. at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Chapel. Masks required and social distancing observed.
