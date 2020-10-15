TARBORO — Phillip Timothy Collins, 57, died on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Graveside service Saturday at 1 p.m., at Eastlawn Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary.
MACCLESFIELD — Ora Wooten, 83, died on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Chapel. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
TARBORO — Betty Downing Higgs, 88, died on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Chapel. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
WHITAKERS — Tisha Jones-Whitaker, 41, died on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Celebration of life service Saturday at 1 p.m., at Jerusalem Baptist Church. Visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals.
NASHVILLE — Sarah Brinkley Vann, 80, died on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m. at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield. Visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
ENFIELD — Bobbie Jean Washington, 66, died on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 3 p.m., at St. Paul Baptist Church. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.