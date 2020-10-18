WHITAKERS — David Lee Pitt Sr., 80, died on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at St. Matthew Baptist Church, Battleboro. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
