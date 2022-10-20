PRINCEVILLE — Carrie L. Bridgers, 100, died on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Eastern Star MB Church. Viewing Friday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.

ROCKY MOUNT — Waverly Brantley Jr., 67, died on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Pleasant Hill MB Church. Viewing Friday from 4-6 p.m. at Mutts-Willoughby Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.