...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Greene, Beaufort, Duplin,
Lenoir, Jones, Northern Craven and Inland Onslow Counties.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
PRINCEVILLE — Carrie L. Bridgers, 100, died on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Eastern Star MB Church. Viewing Friday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.
ROCKY MOUNT — Waverly Brantley Jr., 67, died on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Pleasant Hill MB Church. Viewing Friday from 4-6 p.m. at Mutts-Willoughby Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.
NASHVILLE — Lillie Mae “Sister” Speight, 91, died on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Funeral Thursday at 2 p.m., at Philadelphia Baptist Church. Viewing Thursday 1-2 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by Richardson Funeral Home. COVID protocols will be observed.
ENFIELD — Mattie Louise “Lou” (Evans) Lynch, 89, died on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Funeral Friday at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Viewing Friday 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Richardson Funeral Home, Louisburg. COVID protocols will be observed.
ROCKY MOUNT — Leon “C-Boy” Bennett, 66, died on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Roanoke Rapids. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
TARBORO — Mary Lizzie Yvonne Jones Lucas, 71, died on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Funeral Friday at 1 p.m., at St. James Temple Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.