TARBORO — Devon Keyshawn Hargrove, 18, died on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at North Edgecombe High School. Viewing Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Masks required and social distancing observed.
CHARLOTTE — Kyle Juan Ricks, 55, died on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, Rocky Mount. Visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
TARBORO — Jermaine Anthony Harris, 32, died on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Chapel. Viewing noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Masks required and social distancing observed.
ROCKY MOUNT — Mamie Lee Braswell, 84, died on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Funeral Saturday at noon, at the chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
NASHVILLE — Andy Brad Hardy, 50, died on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Funeral Friday at 10 a.m., at Parkwood Baptist Church. Visitation 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home, Rocky Mount.
NASHVILLE — Armand Josiah “Joey” Barnes, 59, died on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Funeral Friday at 6 p.m., at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home. Visitation 5-5:45 p.m. prior to service at the funeral home.