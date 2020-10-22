WILSON — Wiley Sidney O’Neal Jr., 60, died on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Visitation noon Monday at Cornerstone Funeral Home, Nashville.
TARBORO — Mable Pippen, 82, died on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Funeral Sunday at 1 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Chapel. Viewing 3-5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
PRINCEVILLE — Lou Edna Barnes, 82, died on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Conetoe Chapel Missionary Baptist. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Friday at Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home.
TARBORO — Javonti L. White, 22, died on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Kingdom Empowerment Worship Center. Viewing noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home.
TARBORO — Gwenda White Staton, 63, died on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Graveside service Monday at 1 p.m., at Gardens of Gethsemane. Viewing 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home.