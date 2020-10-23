BATTLEBORO — James A. Whitehead, 66, died on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Funeral Sunday at 11 a.m., at Morgan Funerals & Cremations, Rocky Mount. Viewing one hour prior to service at funeral home.
WHITAKERS — Charles Evans, 64, died on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Graveside service Saturday at 2 p.m., at Impact Pointe, Rocky Mount. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
WASHINGTON — Dorothy Roy, 68, died on Oct. 10, 2020. Graveside service Saturday, at Smith Chapel Church Cemetery, Enfield. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.