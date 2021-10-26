FREMONT — Thor Vaughan, 55, died on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Funeral Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Wilson Memorial Service. Visitation following the service.
ROCKY MOUNT — Martha Smith, 84, died on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Funeral was Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Salem Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing was Sunday, Oct. 24, 2-3 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc.
TARBORO — Steven Wayne Weathersbe, 64, died on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Graveside service Wednesday at 1 p.m., at Robersonville Memorial Gardens. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary.
BRONX, N.Y. — Adrienne Jones, 65, died on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Funeral Wednesday at noon, at Mutts-Willoughby Funeral Home. Viewing one hour prior to service. Masks required and social distancing observed.
TARBORO — Samuel Sutton Jr. died on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Funeral Wednesday at 2 p.m., at Neuse River Missionary Baptist Association. Viewing noon to 2 p.m. prior to service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Masks required and social distancing observed.
NASHVILLE — Annie P. Jones, 85, died on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Memorial service Saturday at 2 p.m., at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel, Louisburg.