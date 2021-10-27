ROCKY MOUNT — Inell Jones Mobley, 99, died on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Rocky Mount Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Messiah Reaves, 14, died on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Funeral Saturday at noon, at North End Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Matthews Family Mortuary.
TARBORO — Henry Jones II, 62, died on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Memorial service Wednesday at 11 a.m., at Matthews Family Mortuary, Rocky Mount.
ROCKY MOUNT — Travis “Trav” Levern Lucas, 50, died on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Funeral Thursday at noon, at Mount Calvary Word Of Faith Church, Raleigh. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Matthews Family Mortuary.
WHITAKERS — Larry Lavon Gay, 59, died on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, Whitakers. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday in the Rocky Mount chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Barbara Alice Rackley, 64, died on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Funeral Friday at 3 p.m., at the funeral home. Visitation Friday from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Arrangements by Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.