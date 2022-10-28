ROCKY MOUNT — Janice Nichols Hines, 81, died on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. A graveside service will be held Sunday at 1 p.m., at Pineview Cemetery. Visitation following the graveside service. Arrangements by Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
MARYLAND — James Michael Harrison II, 36, died on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Keihin Auditorium. Viewing Friday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.
TARBORO — Francis Louise Pettaway Allen, 94, died on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Leggett Chapel MB Church. Viewing Saturday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.
PRINCEVILLE — Emma Lousie Andrews Purvis, 72, died on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Funeral Sunday at 1 p.m., at Conetoe Chapel MB Church. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.
GREENSBORO — James Earl Andrews Sr., 75, died on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Funeral Sunday at 1 p.m., at Conetoe Chapel MB Church. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.