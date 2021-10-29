ROCKY MOUNT — Charlie Bryant Jr., 85, died on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Mark Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Hunter-Odom Funeral Service.
TARBORO — Catherine Mary Horton, 91, died on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Chapel. Viewing 3-5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Masks required and social distancing observed.
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Marian Knight, 86, died on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Chapel. Viewing 3-5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.