ROCKY MOUNT — Elsie Lee Wyche, 92, died on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Funeral Sunday at noon, at St. Paul Baptist Church. Visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
