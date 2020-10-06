The new Greenville policy requiring approval of public art provides City Council a wonderful opportunity to denounce racist hate and violence largely perpetrated by white men like them and me against black people! BYH, don’t pass up the opportunity to display our core humanity!
BYH to painting BLM artwork on the street. How about All Lives Matter ... cause they do. Stop being divisive and encouraging the agenda to divide our country more and creating hatred among citizens. I know it isn’t a popular opinion, but I’m Caucasian and my life matters too. Every life matters.
No BYH to PCS for bringing all K-5 students back face to face just after their highest week’s total of COVID cases. They caution students and staff to continue the safety protocols (including maintaining 6 feet apart) while stating that the 6 feet rule may not be able to be adhered to with more students in a room!
BYH Cal Cunningham, being a U.S. Senator is about making wise decisions. You certainly have proven you do not make wise decisions.
No BYH if you know you are having an affair and you are married but you still run for the position as a U.S. senator. Not a very good decision!
BYH. Probably having an affair and running for the U.S. Senate is not a very good decision. Knowing you are having an affair and still running for the Senate is even worse.
BYH. President Donald J. Trump made infidelity moot as a campaign issue. Thom Tillis and his supporters cannot criticize indiscretions by Cal Cunningham — for which he apologized — unless they are willing to levy equal criticisms for far worse transgressions by the president, for which he has not apologized.
BYH Cal Cunningham, Shame, Shame, Shame! But I will vote for you anyway, just like the others that vote for Trump and his shameful ways.
BYH to those who wish to defund local police. We have a machete-wielding man painting satanic symbols on sorority houses. This incident should give all citizens major concerns. Defunding police should be the last topic of discussion. In fact, we need to increase police funding to protect our vulnerable students.
No bless your heart to the Pitt County Board of Education! How can you not follow the 6-foot rule? You are going to allow students to be sitting a meter apart beginning this month. Are we living in Europe with this metric nonsense? Go by what the mantra has been all year: Wait 6 feet apart, and think about your teachers for once!
BYH, defund the elite.
No bless your heart to the political sign thieves. I respect your sign, you respect my sign.
