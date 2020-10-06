Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Back the blue
A Back The Blue Rally will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Pitt County Courthouse, 100 W. Third St. The event is to show law-enforcement that the community appreciates the sacrifices that they and their families make. It will include a moment of remembrance for fallen officers and a march through downtown after a program featuring several speakers. A 38-foot Thin Blue Line Flag from Tampa will be on display.
Cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care is offering free breast and cervical cancer screenings for eligible Pitt County residents without health insurance at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower. Breast screenings for women 40 and older with at least one year since their last mammogram will be held 2-5 p.m. today and Oct. 20 and Nov. 17. Register at 847-7867. Free cervical cancer screenings for women 21-64 years old with at least three years since their last pap smear will be held 1-5 p.m. Thursday. Register at 847-7943.
Souls to the polls
The Pitt County NAACP and Democracy NC are holding their second Faith Action Training at 7:30 p.m. today via the Zoom online meeting platform. Email Mary Glazer of the Pitt County NAACP at mkglazer@me.com for a registration link.
Flu shots
The Greene County Department of Public Health offering flu shots Monday through Friday by appointment. Call 747-8181 to schedule. Cost is $30. If you receive Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, North Carolina State Health Plan, Medicare Part B or Medicaid, bring your card.
VA flu shots
The Veterans Administration Greenville Health Care Center, 401 Moye Blvd., will be offering drive-through flu shots for veterans 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The vaccine available for all veterans registered for care within the Durham VA Health Care System at no cost and no required appointment. To limit exposure to COVID-19, veterans, guests and staff must wear a mask while on VA property. Email shahron.james@va.gov or call 919-928-3997.
ECU flu shots
ECU Physicians is holding a drive-through flu vaccination clinic 7:30-11:30 a.m. every Monday and Thursday through Oct. 29 behind the ECU Family Medicine Center on MacGregor Downs Road, off of Arlington Boulevard. The clinic is for current patients and all East Carolina University employees and students. Masks are required, and vaccinations will be available for children 10 years old and older.
Free testing
The Pitt County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 Community Testing on Tuesday and Thursday at the health department offices, 201 Government Circle. Testing Tuesday runs from 3-6 p.m. Testing on Thursday runs from 9 a.m. to noon. A signed consent form and questionnaire are required. To complete ahead of time, download copies at www.pittvountync.gov/Documentcenter/View/10819/2020-08-21_COVID-Testing-General-Consent-Forms.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
Dementia Friends: Learn how to be a dementia friend, 2-3 p.m. today.
Know your Sewing Machine, a class for those who want to learn how to use their sewing machine, 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, Oct. 7-21. Cost is $20 for the three-week session.
Physical therapy screening, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. Drop ins welcome.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. The Blood Connection will make a donation to Meals on Wheels for every donation given. Call for information or to schedule a time to donate.