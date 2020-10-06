PRINCEVILLE — Lillian Hinton Shaw, 87, died on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Graveside service Wednesday at noon, at Dancy Cemetery. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc.
