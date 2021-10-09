VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m., games start at 7:30 p.m.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society Museum in the Cox-Ange House, 2543 Church St., is open 3-5 p.m. on Sunday. Free. Call 321-2660.
Board of health
The Pitt County Board of Health will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the conference rooms of the Health Department, 201 Government Circle. Call 902-2442 or email betsy.wallace@pittcountync.gov.
Civil War in Pitt
The Pitt County Historical Society will sponsor a Zoom presentation by retired ECU professor of history Don Collins on “The Civil War in Pitt County” from 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The free webinar is open to the public but registration is required under the events tab at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomer’s Club of Greenville will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane. Lunch is $20 at the door. ReGina Smithwick, author, motivational speaker and certified life coach, will be the speaker. Reservations are requested by Sunday at newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
Hot dog sale
The Greene County Senior Center will have a drive through hot dog sale 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday for the Walk to De-Feet Dementia. Cost is $6 which includes two hot dogs, chips, drink and a brownie. To make a donation, call 747-5436.
Celebrate Life event
Carolina Pregnancy Center will host Celebrate Life 2021: A Night of Praise at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. For details or to RSVP visit: www.FriendsOfCPC.org.
PFLAG
PFLAG Greenville will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Guests can share their stories in honor of National Coming Out Day on Monday. Contact info@greenvillepflag.org or visit facebook.com/gvpflag.
Food giveaway
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, in Pitt County near Washington, N.C., will hold a drive-through food box giveaway 10-11:30 a.m. on Oct. 16. Call 975-6944.
Octubafest
ECU School of Music will present Octubafest at noon Oct. 16 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings required. Call 328-6851.
Pandemic stories
ECU’s Academic Library Services and Laupus Health Sciences Library are asking residents to share stories about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their lives to be included in its Special Collections archives. Visit bit.ly/COVIDCollection-ECU to learn more and share, or email specialcollections@ecu.edu if you’d like to drop off physical materials.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Caregiver Coffee, a support group for family caregivers, 1-2 p.m. Monday.
Beginner computer class 2-3 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 11-Nov. 1. Class size limited.
iPhone Class 2-3 p.m. Thursday.
Living Healthy With Chronic Conditions 1:30-4 p.m. Oct. 13-Nov. 17. Six-week series teaches skills to increase energy and physical activity and decrease pain, fatigue and depression. Class size is limited.
Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday.
• Subtle Yoga Class 10-11 a.m. Saturday.
• Road to Resources: Nutrition for Older Adults, 3-4 p.m. Oct. 18. Seating is limited.