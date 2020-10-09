TARBORO — Sandra Renice Thomas-Foreman, 52, died on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Chapel. Viewing 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to service at funeral home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Joe N. Thomas, 71, died on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m. at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel, Louisburg. Viewing one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
BATTLEBORO — Ruthie Mae Pittman, 85, died on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Funeral Saturday at noon, at S. Jones Funeral Services, Enfield. Viewing one hour prior to service at funeral home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Demetrius “Meat” Richardson, 46, died on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Memorial service Saturday at 2 p.m. Arrangements by Hunter-Odom Funeral Service.