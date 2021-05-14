State and local officials this week have been urging residents to prepare themselves for the upcoming hurricane season which runs June 1-Nov. 30.
“All North Carolinians should take this time to prepare for the possible impacts of a hurricane or other severe weather by updating their family emergency plans and supply kits,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in declaring Hurricane Preparedness Week.
“Having a plan and supplies will help you to survive through a hurricane and to recover faster should one adversely affect your home.”
Making a plan
Pitt County Emergency Management Director Randy Gentry said that now is the time for county residents to start planning.
“You need to start asking those questions before storm season,” Gentry said. “What will you do? Where will you go?”
Severe tropical weather is common in North Carolina. The state is currently recovering from the effects of multiple large storms.
The American Red Cross said by creating and practicing an emergency plan periodically everyone will be comfortable with their role.
The plan should include details on a meeting place and family phone numbers. Be sure gather important documents, such as copy of driver’s license, insurance policies, medical records, and prescriptions, and put them where they can be accessed quickly.
Make sure to review and update homeowners or renters’ insurance policies to ensure they are current and include adequate coverage.
Create a kit
Having an emergency kit allows people to survive independently if no other resources are available. It should includes enough non-perishable food and water to last each family member three to seven days. Other essential items include:
- First-aid kit
- Weather radio and batteries
- Prescription medicines
- Sleeping bag or blankets
- Changes of clothes
- Hygiene items such as toothbrush, toothpaste, soap and deodorant
- Cash
- Pet supplies including food, water, bedding, leashes, muzzle and vaccination records
- Face masks and hand-sanitizer
Residents should pay attention to weather and evacuation information in the local media and have a battery-powered radio in case there is a power outage. If asked to evacuate, residents should promptly follow evacuation instructions.
To help mitigate damage to your home from severe weather, people can take common sense measures such as trimming trees, covering windows, securing loose outdoor items before severe weather strikes.
More information on hurricanes and overall emergency preparedness is online at ReadyNC.org.