I met Betty sitting outside on the sidewalk.

Betty spends a lot of time there. She lives in the adjacent building. It is a place for older folks who need a lot of help and don’t have a lot of money. Betty lost both legs below the knee at some point. She wears a curly wig pulled down low on her head and she is usually smoking a cigarette out on the sidewalk, accompanied by a few other residents from her building.

Carrie Classon’s column, The Postscript, is distributed weekly by Andrews McMeel. Her memoir is called “Blue Yarn.” Learn more at CarrieClasson.com.