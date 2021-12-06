The Pitt County Board of Education on Monday voted to continue/discontinue a requirement that students and staff wear masks. The vote came as 60 people showed up to protest the requirement.
The Greenville City Council on Monday discussed uses for $24 million in American Rescue Plan funding and voted unanimously for a Monday to commit funding for a $1 million HOME grant to support a large affordable housing development near Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard.
Visit reflector.com today for reports on both meetings or read more in Wednesday's print edition.