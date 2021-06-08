Spencer

Spencer

Jeffery Spencer

 Bobby Burns/Staff Writer

Longtime Farmville police officer Jeffery Spencer was sworn in as chief Monday night after serving as interim chief since December. The ceremony took place during the town Board of Commissioners meeting, where Spencer and his brother, Jason, also were presented a commendation for saving a life. Read more on www.thestandardenc.com and in next week’s paper.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.