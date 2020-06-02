BTH of peaceful protestors everywhere including former NFL players who took a knee several years ago. I will lose respect for any NFL player who doesn't take a knee this season.
I think rioting is against the Horizons Land Use Plan and therefore illegal under ECU Greek Life rules. And do riots further your cause or hinder your cause? As for me I'm staying clear of COVID-19 and the rioting. We need level heads and level heads lead to marriage which leads to discord. So we already got too much discord, so let us all calm down and chill.
BYH, at my funeral, take the bouquet off my coffin and toss it into the crowd to see who is next.
BYH. If the people carrying arms into the legislative building started fires, destroyed property and physically assaulted people they should definitely be in the same category. I am 100 percent against guns, so I disagree with what they did just as I disagree with the criminals who are turning peaceful protests into violent events. Please do not allow those criminals to also create division in your community. The Golden Rule is a better option.
BYH. A black or white man who protests police violence is a protester. A black or white man who claims to be a protester but is starting fires, destroying property, and inciting violence is actually a violent criminal.
BYH, I wonder how many of the protesters voted.
Yeah, those people having a hot dog at Sup Dogs were really infringing on others rights and deserved to be mobbed. Not! BYH rioters. Your misplaced anger helps no one.
A curfew on top of Phase 2 Safer at Home orders? If people were following the second, we wouldn’t need the first. But all of this is irrelevant since COVID-19 is going to drive us all back indoors again soon. Bless our hearts.
BYH, here is your poem of the day: There's no need to have a Republican convention, Trump is already their pick. It's all about Trump's vanity and making hundreds sick.
BYH to owners of businesses that were damaged in Greenville rioting. BYH to the police officers trying to protect and serve. BYH to the peaceful protestors and sorry a few bad actors ruined and overshadowed your message.
BYH if you get what you asked for. I wanted to hear something else on the news besides coronavirus 24/7. Now it's riots 24 hours a day. My bad.
BYH. Regardless of how good a face the mayor and police chief try to put on things, when police cars are destroyed, officers hurt and over a hundred people turn violent, there's deeper issues not being addressed in Greenville.
If I am the owner of the Minnesota Vikings I am trying to sign Colin Kappernick today.
