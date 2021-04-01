Is it just my imagination or do I get an inordinate amount of brown lettuce when I order takeout? Is my order too-often screwed up when I get home? Bless your hearts, I try to support local restaurants but overall quality control leaves a lot to be desired.
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof ...” Approved over 220 years ago, the original purpose of this amendment was to prevent an official religion, such had been the case in England which had the Church of England as its official religion. It was not meant to bar religion in government or any other place.
Bless your heart Subaru. At least you are not racing your vehicles in your ads, but how did you teach the dogs to drive them?
BMH, as soon as my post appeared, the CDC releases a new study of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines. Two shots are 90 percent effective against acquiring virus by weekly cultures. It’s less than the 94 to 95 percent protection against symptomatic illness because some infections cause no symptoms. With one in 10 vaccinated persons not protected at all, a very short-term study, unknown duration of protection, new mutations, I’ll keep wearing the mask, thanks.
BYH, some people just love to wear masks and harp on others to do the same. If someone, even the famous Dr. Burns can convince you that you must wear a mask to prevent the asymptomatic spread of any disease, you will never quit wearing a mask. For some that is actually an improvement, but many others would prefer to live normal, free lives. Bless their hearts.
Some of the big retailers expect us to check ourselves out rather than provide a cashier. And others beg you to go online with your statements so that they will not have to mail you a printed statement. As an old man, I like seeing it in writing. This online stuff may be the work of the devil. I’m stickin’ with the U.S. Postal Service. My postman is a nice guy always with a smile!
It should come as no surprise that several of our ECU basketball players are leaving the team. Including our best player in a long time. They never understood that ECU has a tradition in basketball that must be maintained. Learning to lose is one of life’s greatest lessons. It prepares you for marriage.
Bless the hearts of those who don’t understand how college baseball rankings work. I suggest you do a little studying and figure out the difference in importance of a midweek game versus weekend series. FYI UNC at Chapel Hill is no longer ranked In any of the baseball polls. East Carolina is still top 10.
