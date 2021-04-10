The manufacturers have done a great job scaring my wife over sell-by dates. She just knows that if she eats something past the sell-by date that the Grim Reaper will be calling at the front door by the time she has eaten the last crumb. And with medicine, she is even worse. How did our ancestors live so long without sell-by dates? Ol' Gran laughed at it all when she turned 95.
Went to get an ingrown toenail cut out. The doc said that this will hurt. He sure won't lyin'. I'm nominating him as the truthful Doc of the Year.
A no BYH to those disrespectful children and grandchildren who do not show respect for their elderly parents. One day you might wind up like them. Remember that! And please be respectful toward those who lost their parents. They are still grieving and it takes a long time for them to get over their death
BYH, the sixth mass extinction has a lot of corporate sponsorship.
BYH, people swear they are fighting demons when the whole time they are dealing with the consequences of their choices.
BYH. Under capitalism, a tree has no value until it is cut down.
Greg Murphy has shown who he really is now several times with tweets and his FB page. Time to get him out as he doesn't truly represent ENC. BYH to folks at Vidant that have to work with him as obviously he doesn't like people of color or respected colleagues by others who are Muslim or others, God bless you have to work with him report him to HR please!
Bless your heart fellow white people. If you fear you are losing out to brown or black people go look in the mirror. Need more work skills? Get them. Need more education? Get it. Need more self-esteem? Angry? Get a therapist. Need more empathy toward your fellow man? Find a group of friends who care about everyone and the earth.
The most important fact the Republicans hide from scared white people: As more people become full participants in the economy, the economy grows bigger for everyone. No one is going to steal your piece of the pie, and most likely your piece will get bigger.
Bless their hearts, some of my white brethren think that anytime a non-white person makes political, social or economic gains, they are going to somehow lose something. However, life is not a zero-sum game. When we all win, everyone wins.
BYH Rep. Murphy. Congratulations on winning the "Most Racist Tweet of the Month" award. You make us proud.
Bless your heart Farmville Commissioners! You chose greed and nepotism over common sense and Christian values. You chose mob tactics and self-interest over public opinion and town interest. You no longer represent the desires of Farmville citizens, but personal gain. Shame on you!
Got to hand it to the construction industry. By raising the price of lumber they have us recycling anything that we can find. I recycled an old dining room table and have my eye on my wife's makeup table. It doesn't seem to be working anymore, not that I have revealed that to her yet. I'm thinking her makeup table needs a "facelift." She on the other hand needs to accept fate.
BYH, one day you will wake up and find out there is no time left to do the things you wanted to do. Do it now.
Bless my heart, I have the opposite of a photographic memory.
BYH, if you fail, never give up because F.A.I.L. stands for First Attempt In Learning. End is not the end. In fact, E.N.D. stands for Effort Never Dies. If you get no as an answer, just remember N.O. stands for Next Opportunity. Change your mindset!