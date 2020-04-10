Our greatest challenge is removing politics from the next pandemic. Rather than wasting time and effort blaming each other maybe we could do something constructive.
God bless all the health care, police, sheriff, first-responder, food establishments, military, volunteer groups, cashiers, truck drivers local officials and individuals who are trying to keeping us safe, fed and healthy!
Wow! A new spot in Greenville on the way to the Brook Valley cut-through. The farm pond was packed with folks on Saturday and Sunday ... family picnics on the bank, cook-outs, sunbathing and even some fishing. Guess I found a new park where I don’t have to social distance! Plus it is at the BV cut-through! BMH.
BYH, Curtis Armstrong (aka Booger, aka the delivery driver in the new Domino’s ad). Is your legacy going to be that you were edited out of the new Domino’s commercial when they started hawking their new contactless delivery method?
Bless our hearts, I predict a worldwide population spike eight to nine months from now. Also, I can see midwives in high demand.
BYH to all the naysayers complaining about the ABC stores still being open. I bet you’re the same people that go out and purchase food from McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, etc., thinking these places are essential. The day you all stay home and cook your own healthy meals will be the day I stop going to the ABC store.
Thank you to Krispy Kreme for providing free doughnuts to health care workers. This is such a treat. Boo to those who feel it is OK to cut in line ahead of other cars waiting their turn patiently. And then you have the nerve to toot your horn to let you go ahead of me? Ummm, the answer is no. Show respect to your co-workers and yourself.
Check on your neighbors? Some I will and some I will not. One set of neighbors is a nightmare and I am keeping well away.
We see and hear enough negatives right now. Why not have a positive comment section entitled “Positive Observations,” where one can post positive actions in our city or county, be it a person, or business or group? Many are sick of the Republican and Democrat bashing. This would be a good way to cheer up some and acknowledge others.
BYH. Instead of griping about what you cannot do, make a list of what you are going to do your first day out. For me it’s sitting in church and going to see the ocean.
BYH, don’t change so people will like you, be yourself and the right people will love you.
Two weeks and countless emails trying to renew my car tags, and then DOT socks me with a late fee. Bozos!
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.