Great that ECU paints a better symbol for wheelchair users but how about helping the city correct its decades-long discrimination against wheelchair users by getting them and NCDOT to make all of the sidewalks in town comply with federal ADA laws? That and installing more connected sidewalks and crosswalks will do a great deal more for the independence of wheelchair users and will help everyone else, too!
BYH to the school social workers, who are often overlooked. They sometimes care more for the students than the parents do. These individuals often are called late at night or on weekends because of a situation with kids. You never read about school social workers demanding more pay. Job well done SSW.
So, guns don’t kill people, people do. And we have to get the illegally gotten guns out of the hands of criminals. This way, law-abiding people can keep their guns and stop being harassed by those wanting gun controls. How about if those law-abiding gun owners get their guns stolen, we charge them with not properly securing their weapons? Either you’re part of the solution or part of the problem.
BYH Democrats! Are you bashing President Trump and Republicans to try to take away from the incompetent President Biden? President Carter is sure happy as he will no longer be considered the worst president!
BYH, I’m glad I learned about parallelograms instead of how to do taxes. That will come in handy this parallelogram season.
BYH to the driver of the courtesy shuttle who was everything but courteous when a passenger asked him not to exceed the speed limit because several of the seat belts in the van did not work. You risked the lives of 10 people packed like sardines in the van by insisting on speeding all the way from PGV to RDU. You say that you always speed and that’s another reason I’ll never ride.
BOH that after 252 years, the United States is only now going to swear in its first black woman justice on the Supreme Court. For all the racist complainers who act like Judge Jackson is only getting on the bench because she is black, take a seat. You never complained when talented black women like her (or any women) were prevented from serving on the highest court of the land. It’s about time.
A special bless your hearts to four young men who work for GUC! Timmy, Tucker, Matt and Kevin came to our rescue late Sunday afternoon and worked tirelessly until after dark to repair our electricity lines. They are an asset to our community and deserve high praise.
BYH, procrastination is the arrogance that God will give you more time.