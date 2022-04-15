Inflation at a 40-year high. Gas at an all-time high. Food prices through the roof. Great job Joe. You make Jimmy Carter look like a great president. And no, it is not Donald Trump or Putin’s fault. C’mon man. Man up and be a leader.
BYH to ya’ll who obsess about politics so much you rant and rave about it at every given opportunity! Being informed is one thing, making it your whole personality is another. Get a hobby, volunteer, take a walk, read your Bible, look on the bright side of life for once.
Bless our hearts, let’s quit calling it a “culture war,” and call it what it is: A rank refusal to accept diversity in America in a cynical ploy to play to the base and basest human instincts and prejudices when every Republican senator except Romney walked out when Justice Jackson was confirmed as the first black woman on the Supreme Court. These people are petty and beneath dignity.
BYH to all those expressing outrage over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We know now what the Iraqis and Afghanis experienced when we invaded their countries and bombed them back to the age of Moses in the name of oil and Jesus Christ. Hastening the second coming is no justification for killing.
No BYH to the constant Biden complainers here, sorry (not sorry) but your political opinions aren’t worthy of common respect if you voted for Trump, because if you had your way and his insurrection/coup succeeded, even you wouldn’t recognize our country if he sat on the throne illegitimately because by now he would have made his play, declared martial law, and made a pact with Putin. Two peas in a pod.
BYH to the one praising the invention of the mute button and cursing those dreaded commercials. I, too, cannot stand commercials, that is why in the 1980s, with the advent of the VCR, and this century, with the introduction of the DVR, I merely record whatever programs I watch so I can zip through the commercials. Sorry to all those advertisers that underwrite all those programs, my style counteracts all that money spent.
If we really want a healthier environment and wish to slow down global climate change, it isn’t about investing in electrical cars and moving the power production to coal or nuclear, it is about changing how and where we live and work. Invest in sidewalks and safe bike lanes so we can stop using so many polluting cars, gas or coal-powered.
If we calculate the inflation rate the way it was done in 1980, the inflation rate is 17.1 percent, not the fake 8.5 percent Biden’s government is saying. BYH, worst president in history.
BYH, your value doesn’t decrease because of someone else’s inability to see your worth.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.